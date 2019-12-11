    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Adnan Sami Backs Citizenship (Amendment) Bill!

      Singer Adnan Sami welcomed the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and said that it is for the protection of people from persecution in theocratic states.

      "The CAB Bill is for religions that are being persecuted in 'Theocratic States'. Muslims are NOT persecuted 4 their religion in Pakistan, Afghanistan or Bangladesh because they are in majority over there. Muslims CAN still apply for Indian citizenship like before. All are welcome through the legal 'Front Door'!" tweeted Sami.

      For the unversed, the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill, 2019, was passed with a majority of 311 votes against 80 votes in Lok Sabha where 391 members were present and voted. CAB seeks to grant Indian citizenship to non-Muslim refugees who came from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan on or before December 31, 2014.

      Adnan also slammed the Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan for condemning the bill and tweeted, "No country has the right to comment on an internal matter of India. For example, "It's my house & it's my choice whom I allow to come in. Your opinion is not important, nor invited, nor welcome & definitely not your business! You worry about your own a**!!"

      Many netizens lauded Adnan Sami over his tweet. A twitterati wrote, "Well said. Those who unconstitutional should also know that constitution of India is for citizens of India and not for any other countries."

      Another user commented, "I always liked @AdnanSamiLive since the "Lift karaade" song ... feeling never changed since then.. 👌."

      (Social media posts are not edited)

