Adnan Sami HITS BACK At Trolls Who Questioned His Nationality On India's Independence Day!
Singer Adnan Sami, who celebrated his birthday on August 15, received a lot of birthday wishes on Twitter from his fans. However like we know how internet could be a nasty place at times, there were a few who tried to troll him over his nationality. In the most calmest way possible, Adnan reacted to these trolls.
For those who ain't aware, the singer who hails from Pakistan, got his citizenship of India a few years ago. After being granted the citizenship, Adnanhad told CNN18, "I was in rapture with this overwhelming love I got from India. India fell in love with me, I fell in love with her even more. And, I just said to myself that this is that missing link I was waiting for, looking for all my life."
A User Asked Adnan About His Father's Birth & Death Place
A netizen asked him, where his father was born and had died. To which Adnan replied, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!" (sic)
The Singer Hits Back
Another user tweeted, "I'm seeing All the indians saying "Proud of You" Can You imagine that upto what extent those people are sick , that they are honouring a man who did'nt proved faith-full to his mother-land. How could he prove to be loyal to the country against which his father fought war." (sic)
To this, Adnan shot back, "Really... Jinnah was not faithful to his motherland... What should we call him then?" (sic)
Someone Even Dragged In The Kashmir Issue
"Adnan sami if you have guts just message on kashmir issue then see tera yeh India tera kia haal karta hai...," read a troll. Adnan hit back saying, "Sure...Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don't poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!" (sic)
Adnan Has The Last Laugh
Another user tweeted, "We got rid of you." A cool as a cucumber Adnan gave him some major burns by saying, "No you didn't... I Walked out! 🕺😁." (sic)
