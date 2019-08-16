English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss!

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Adnan Sami HITS BACK At Trolls Who Questioned His Nationality On India's Independence Day!

    By
    |

    Singer Adnan Sami, who celebrated his birthday on August 15, received a lot of birthday wishes on Twitter from his fans. However like we know how internet could be a nasty place at times, there were a few who tried to troll him over his nationality. In the most calmest way possible, Adnan reacted to these trolls.

    For those who ain't aware, the singer who hails from Pakistan, got his citizenship of India a few years ago. After being granted the citizenship, Adnanhad told CNN18, "I was in rapture with this overwhelming love I got from India. India fell in love with me, I fell in love with her even more. And, I just said to myself that this is that missing link I was waiting for, looking for all my life."

    A User Asked Adnan About His Father's Birth & Death Place

    A User Asked Adnan About His Father's Birth & Death Place

    A netizen asked him, where his father was born and had died. To which Adnan replied, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!" (sic)

    The Singer Hits Back

    The Singer Hits Back

    Another user tweeted, "I'm seeing All the indians saying "Proud of You" Can You imagine that upto what extent those people are sick , that they are honouring a man who did'nt proved faith-full to his mother-land. How could he prove to be loyal to the country against which his father fought war." (sic)

    To this, Adnan shot back, "Really... Jinnah was not faithful to his motherland... What should we call him then?" (sic)

    Someone Even Dragged In The Kashmir Issue

    Someone Even Dragged In The Kashmir Issue

    "Adnan sami if you have guts just message on kashmir issue then see tera yeh India tera kia haal karta hai...," read a troll. Adnan hit back saying, "Sure...Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don't poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!" (sic)

    Adnan Has The Last Laugh

    Adnan Has The Last Laugh

    Another user tweeted, "We got rid of you." A cool as a cucumber Adnan gave him some major burns by saying, "No you didn't... I Walked out! 🕺😁." (sic)

    Sushma Swaraj's Sudden Demise: Adnan Sami Pens Heartfelt Note; Recalls Her As 'Motherly Figure'

    More ADNAN SAMI News

    Read more about: adnan sami
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    Close
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue