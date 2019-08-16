Adnan Sami HITS BACK At Trolls Who Questioned His Nationality On India's Independence Day!

A User Asked Adnan About His Father's Birth & Death Place

A netizen asked him, where his father was born and had died. To which Adnan replied, "My father was born in 1942 in India and died in 2009 in India! Next!" (sic)

The Singer Hits Back

Another user tweeted, "I'm seeing All the indians saying "Proud of You" Can You imagine that upto what extent those people are sick , that they are honouring a man who did'nt proved faith-full to his mother-land. How could he prove to be loyal to the country against which his father fought war." (sic)

To this, Adnan shot back, "Really... Jinnah was not faithful to his motherland... What should we call him then?" (sic)

Someone Even Dragged In The Kashmir Issue

"Adnan sami if you have guts just message on kashmir issue then see tera yeh India tera kia haal karta hai...," read a troll. Adnan hit back saying, "Sure...Kashmir is an integral part of India. Don't poke your nose in things that do NOT belong to you!" (sic)

Adnan Has The Last Laugh

Another user tweeted, "We got rid of you." A cool as a cucumber Adnan gave him some major burns by saying, "No you didn't... I Walked out! 🕺😁." (sic)