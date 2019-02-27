Your Ostrich Mentality Is Laughable: Adnan Sami & Soni Razdan SLAM Pakistan After Surgical Strike 2

Adnan Sami is one proud Indian and there's no denying about that! Post the surgical strike 2, which took place on February 26 after Pulwama attack, Adnan Sami praised PM Narendra Modi & IAF and tweeted, "The Force Is With You" @narendramodi ji. Respect to @IAF_MCC. #HowsTheJosh #StopTerrorism #JaiHind."

The actor also took a sharp dig at Pakistani trolls and tweeted, "Dear Pak trolls, Its not about ur egos being given a reality check today; its about eliminating terrorists who u 'claim' r also ur enemies! Ur Ostrich mentality is laughable.Btw, ur abuses expose ur reality & therefore d only difference between u & a bucket of shit is the bucket!"

On the other side, Alia Bhatt's mom, Soni Razdan also posted a tweet after IAF air strike and wrote, "I'm just curious ... if India has hit only a terror camp that Pak does not want either ... what would they be upset about ? And why ? And why talk of 'retaliation' ? Surely this is what we all want and need ? Lets do the over and out now @ImranKhanPTI."

Soni Razdan has also tweeted, "We can destroy terrorists together Pakistan. I say what a novel idea. As long as civilians are safe (and that is paramount) we can fight this scourge for you to some degree... I think this is genius :)." [sic]

Meanwhile, many B-town celebs including Salman Khan, Akshay Kumar, Abhishek Bachchan, Ajay Devgn, Sonakshi Sinha, Taapsee Pannu, Mohit Raina and Kangana Ranaut lauded the surgical strike 2 and showered respect on Indian Air Force.