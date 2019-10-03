After Battling Cancer, Rakesh Roshan Starts Work On Hrithik Roshan Starrer 'Krissh 4'

According to media reports, Rakesh Roshan started working on the fourth installment of Hrithik Roshan starrer Krissh. He was working in full swing for the movie when he was diagnosed with early-stage squamous cell carcinoma of the throat. As his health started interfering with the shooting process, he postponed the release, which was initially set for Christmas 2020. The filmmaker started working on the script after undergoing surgery, and after being able to win his battle with cancer.

In a recent interview, Hrithik Roshan revealed that his father Rakesh is regaining his health. The latest reports suggest that the veteran filmmaker is all set to get back to his routine. He is also said to be having a massive team of creative people to oversee his script and to make sure that it has no fault.

Rakesh's brother, Rajesh Roshan too, revealed in an interview with Mumbai Mirror that his brother gave a tough fight to cancer. Rajesh said, "He is better now and recovering well. We were all very tense about the surgery and the entire family was in the hospital with him. God willing, he will be up in the next three days and should be discharged from the hospital."

Krissh 4 is planned to go on floors in the early months of 2020. Sources say that the fourth installment of Krrish is going to be bigger and better than the last three parts.

On the other hand, Hrithik Roshan is enjoying the attention that he is gaining from War, which is predicted to score high at the box office. In an interview, he also hinted at the possibility of a second part of War. He was quoted as saying, "Inshallah. Hopefully. That's the call of the public actually. We'll only make a franchise if they want to see it again. So, that we will know with the numbers and the love that we will get," he said.