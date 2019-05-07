After Bharat, Disha Patani All Set To Romance Salman Khan In Kick 2? Read Details!
It looks like Disha Patani is in the good books of Salman Khan after starring alongside him in Bharat and reports are now doing the rounds that the actor is considering to cast her as the leading lady in his upcoming flick Kick 2. It sounds like a dream come true for Disha Patani, right? However, the actress has something else to say and denied she's a part of Kick 2.
When Asked About Starring In Kick 2 Alongside Salman Khan...
Disha Patani asked producer Sajid Nadiadwala to make the rumours about her starring in Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan come true by saying, "You guys should tell Sajid Nadiadwala Sir this. I hope he is listening."
We Hope Sajid Nadiadwala Is Listening!
Well, now that Disha Patani confirmed that she's not been approached for Salman Khan's Kick 2, we hope Sajid Nadiadwala indeed listens to what Disha Patani said and cast her in the upcoming movie.
A Great Chemistry Between Salman Khan & Disha Patani
Salman Khan and Disha Patani's chemistry looks pretty impressive in Bharat and we're sure the duo can be a great on-screen couple but for that, they need to star in a few movies together and we hope that happens.
Bharat Grand Release
Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres on July 5, 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.
Ananya Panday Reacts To Being Trolled: 'I Love All The Memes On Me, I Even Share It With My Friends'