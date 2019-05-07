After Bharat, Disha Patani All Set To Romance Salman Khan In Kick 2? Read Details!

When Asked About Starring In Kick 2 Alongside Salman Khan...

Disha Patani asked producer Sajid Nadiadwala to make the rumours about her starring in Kick 2 alongside Salman Khan come true by saying, "You guys should tell Sajid Nadiadwala Sir this. I hope he is listening."

We Hope Sajid Nadiadwala Is Listening!

Well, now that Disha Patani confirmed that she's not been approached for Salman Khan's Kick 2, we hope Sajid Nadiadwala indeed listens to what Disha Patani said and cast her in the upcoming movie.

A Great Chemistry Between Salman Khan & Disha Patani

Salman Khan and Disha Patani's chemistry looks pretty impressive in Bharat and we're sure the duo can be a great on-screen couple but for that, they need to star in a few movies together and we hope that happens.

Bharat Grand Release

Bharat starring Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, Disha Patani and Sunil Grover is all set to hit the theatres on July 5, 2019. The movie is directed by Ali Abbas Zafar and co-produced by Atul Agnihotri.