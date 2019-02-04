English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    After His Break-up With Alia, Sidharth Malhotra Would Like To Date Aditya's Ex Shraddha Kapoor!

    By
    |

    Sidharth Malhotra who is known to be quite discreet about his personal life, bared his heart last night on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan where he shared the couch with his good buddy Aditya Roy Kapur.

    ALSO READ: Ranveer Singh's Heartfelt Note For His Wife Deepika Padukone: She Makes My Life Worth Living

    On the show, the 'Aiyaary' actor finally admitted that he was dating his co-star Alia Bhatt and revealed the reason behind their break-up. He said, "There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

    Now that Sidharth is single, the actor had a rather interesting answer during the famous rapid fire session.

    Sidharth Would Like To Date Shraddha

    During the rapid fire round when Sidharth was asked with which Bollywood celeb would he set up Shraddha Kapoor, the actor took his own name.

    Hmmm! Things Are Getting Interesting

    "I just met her recently, and she was look very hot and cute. So I would take my name," Sid further added.

    We Wonder What Alia's Current Flame Ranbir Kapoor Has To Say About This

    Not just that, Sidharth would even like to set up his ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt with Aditya Roy Kapur.

    Even Aditya Roy Kapur Made Some Interesting Revelations On The Show

    The 'Sadak 2' actor joked that he found neither Shraddha nor Parineeti talented, said it would be fun to share screen space with Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor, thought Deepika Padukone's eyes are the prettiest and would like to set up Parineeti Chopra with Arjun Kapoor.

    ALSO READ: Tahira Kashyap's BOLD Picture On World Cancer Day Is Making Us Say, 'More Power To You, Girl'!

    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue