After His Break-up With Alia, Sidharth Malhotra Would Like To Date Aditya's Ex Shraddha Kapoor!

Sidharth Malhotra who is known to be quite discreet about his personal life, bared his heart last night on Karan Johar's chat show, Koffee With Karan where he shared the couch with his good buddy Aditya Roy Kapur.

On the show, the 'Aiyaary' actor finally admitted that he was dating his co-star Alia Bhatt and revealed the reason behind their break-up. He said, "There is a reason why two people decide not to be together. There were lots of ups and downs. When you take yourself from a situation, you look at all the happy and good memories."

Now that Sidharth is single, the actor had a rather interesting answer during the famous rapid fire session.

Sidharth Would Like To Date Shraddha During the rapid fire round when Sidharth was asked with which Bollywood celeb would he set up Shraddha Kapoor, the actor took his own name. Hmmm! Things Are Getting Interesting "I just met her recently, and she was look very hot and cute. So I would take my name," Sid further added. We Wonder What Alia's Current Flame Ranbir Kapoor Has To Say About This Not just that, Sidharth would even like to set up his ex-girlfriend Alia Bhatt with Aditya Roy Kapur. Even Aditya Roy Kapur Made Some Interesting Revelations On The Show The 'Sadak 2' actor joked that he found neither Shraddha nor Parineeti talented, said it would be fun to share screen space with Shraddha's father Shakti Kapoor, thought Deepika Padukone's eyes are the prettiest and would like to set up Parineeti Chopra with Arjun Kapoor.

