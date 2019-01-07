 »   »   »  After His Marriage With Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Gets This Advice From Shahid Kapoor!

Nick Jonas, Are You Listening To This?

When Karan Johar asked Shahid what piece of advice would he give to Nick Jonas after his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, the actor quipped, "Never back down buddy, you're with the original Desi Girl (wink)."

A Tale Of Exes

For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be dating while they were shooting for Kaminey. However, the actors never confirmed their relationship on record.

Let Bygones Be Bygones

Later when Priyanka got engaged to Nick Jonas, Shahid had told reporters, "Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best."

He also attended her wedding reception in Mumbai with his wife Mira Rajput proving that all's well in tinsel town.

When Karan Throw A Googly At Ishaan

Not just Shahid, KJo has some controversial question for Ishaan as well. The filmmaker asked the young lad if he's dating his 'Dhadak' co-star Janhvi Kapoor.

Shahid Comes To Ishaan's Rescue On The Show

The actor told Karan Johar, "Janhvi is not special like that. He buzzes around a lot of people. And it started many years ago with his mother and me and now you (Janhvi) are one of those people he buzzes around. He's a buzzy guy."