 »   »   »  After His Marriage With Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Gets This Advice From Shahid Kapoor!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- India Lost Over 1 Crore Jobs In 2018 — Congress Slams BJP Citing Report
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test — Match Abandoned Due To Rain
- Honor To Launch A New "Selfie" Centric Smartphone In India On 8th Jan
- Tata Harrier Starts Arriving At Dealerships Ahead Of January Launch
- 12 Best Safe Investment Options in India
- This Star Asked Katrina To Marry Him In Front Of Salman Khan
- Peripheral Artery Disease PAD: Symptoms, Causes & Prevention
- Avantipur: The Pilgrim Centre Of Jammu And Kashmir
Karan Johar often puts the celebrities on his show, Koffee With Karan in a tough spot with his questions. Somthing similar happened with Shahid Kapoor who graced the couch with his sibling Ishaan Khatter. The filmmaker dropped a bomb when he asked the 'Padmaavat' actor a question related to his rumoured-ex Priyanka Chopra.
Of course, Shahid Kapoor had a rather witty reply to the question which left everyone in splits. Scroll down to read more.
Nick Jonas, Are You Listening To This?
When Karan Johar asked Shahid what piece of advice would he give to Nick Jonas after his marriage to Priyanka Chopra, the actor quipped, "Never back down buddy, you're with the original Desi Girl (wink)."
A Tale Of Exes
For the uninitiated, Shahid Kapoor and Priyanka Chopra were rumoured to be dating while they were shooting for Kaminey. However, the actors never confirmed their relationship on record.
Let Bygones Be Bygones
Later when Priyanka got engaged to Nick Jonas, Shahid had told reporters, "Many, many congratulations to Priyanka and Nick. Marriage is a beautiful thing, I can say that from my experience and I wish her all the best."
He also attended her wedding reception in Mumbai with his wife Mira Rajput proving that all's well in tinsel town.
When Karan Throw A Googly At Ishaan
Not just Shahid, KJo has some controversial question for Ishaan as well. The filmmaker asked the young lad if he's dating his 'Dhadak' co-star Janhvi Kapoor.
Shahid Comes To Ishaan's Rescue On The Show
The actor told Karan Johar, "Janhvi is not special like that. He buzzes around a lot of people. And it started many years ago with his mother and me and now you (Janhvi) are one of those people he buzzes around. He's a buzzy guy."
ALSO READ: Aamir Khan On Producers Avoiding A Clashing With Thackeray: Balasaheb Is Maharashtra's Biggest Star