After Joining BJP, Sunny Deol Ends Up In Hilarious Memes! View The Funny Ones Here

Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid

This message is for Pakistan - Be afraid, be very afraid! The next time Pakistan sends a fighter jet towards India, Sunny Deol will stand at the border.

Surgical Strike 3.0

So the next surgical strike will be carried out by Sunny Deol himself and Pakistan will bite the dust and fall on their face straight while biting the dust.

* #SunnyDeol joining BJP *

( Be scared Pakistan, be very scared 😭😂 ) pic.twitter.com/0cdB03a0TX — Meadow (@_Meadow__) April 23, 2019

Sunny Deol & Kashmir

So this user is pretty excited about Sunny Deol joining BJP and stated that he'll fight for Kashmir and give Pakistan the chills and fever.

Action Vs Reaction

For every action, there is an opposite and equal reaction, folks! The meme says it all.

BJP is heavier by 2 x 2.5 kgs today. #SunnyDeol pic.twitter.com/eiYsEQg36j — Ananya Bhattacharya (@ananya116) April 23, 2019

Stronger Than Ever

The 'dhai kilo ha kaath' has become 2.5 kgs after joining the BJP. Surely stronger than ever, peeps!