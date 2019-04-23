After Joining BJP, Sunny Deol Ends Up In Hilarious Memes! View The Funny Ones Here

English
    Sunny Deol joined the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today and was welcomed by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Railway Minister Piyush Goyal into the party fold and held a press conference welcoming the actor. Reports are doing the rounds that Sunny Deol might contest the Lok Sabha 2019 elections from either Gurdaspur or Chandigarh but we'll have to wait and see for an official confirmation. However, right after the news broke out that Sunny Deol joined politics, twitterati had a field day and made memes out of it. View the funny ones below...

    Be Afraid, Be Very Afraid

    This message is for Pakistan - Be afraid, be very afraid! The next time Pakistan sends a fighter jet towards India, Sunny Deol will stand at the border.

    Surgical Strike 3.0

    So the next surgical strike will be carried out by Sunny Deol himself and Pakistan will bite the dust and fall on their face straight while biting the dust.

    Sunny Deol & Kashmir

    So this user is pretty excited about Sunny Deol joining BJP and stated that he'll fight for Kashmir and give Pakistan the chills and fever.

    Action Vs Reaction

    For every action, there is an opposite and equal reaction, folks! The meme says it all.

    Stronger Than Ever

    The 'dhai kilo ha kaath' has become 2.5 kgs after joining the BJP. Surely stronger than ever, peeps!

    sunny deol narendra modi
