    After Kabir Singh, Shahid Kapoor To Star In Hindi Remake Of Nani's 'Jersey'? Read Details

    By
    |

    Shahid Kapoor's latest film 'Kabir Singh', which is a Hindi remake of Vijay Deverakonda's 'Arjun Reddy' is having a great run at the box office. While people have appreciated the actor's performance in the film, Kabir Singh also had its share of brickbats for misogyny and toxic masculinity. Despite the criticism, the film minted Rs 134.42 crore in a week and has been declared a 'blockbuster'.

    Now, we hear that the actor is all set to star in the Hindi remake of one more south film. Curious to know about it? Then, scroll down.

    Shahid Kapoor To Step Into Nani's Shoes?

    If the latest reports are to be believed, Shahid Kapoor might star in the Hindi remake of Nani's critically acclaimed Telugu film 'Jersey'.

    Heard This?

    Apparently, Karan Johar has secured the Hindi remake rights of Telugu actor Nani's recent hit for an undisclosed amount and the 'Kabir Singh' actor is rumoured to be a part of the Hindi remake.

    For Those Who Ain't Aware

    Directed by Gautam Tinnanuri, Jersey is the story of 36-year-old cricketer Arjun, who rises to fame towards the end of his cricketing career. The movie also marked Vikram Vedha heroine Shraddha Srinath's debut in Telugu.

    An Official Announcement Might Happen Soon

    Buzz is that the makers are planning to issue an official announcement once they finalize the cast and crew. Do you think Shahid would be an apt choice for the Hindi remake? Let us know your thoughts in the comment box below.

    Karan Johar Was Mighty Impressed With Shahid's Performance In Kabir Singh

    "KABIR SINGH is about manic, relentless and reckless love and the experience of viewing the film is exactly the same! It's relentless in its narrative leaves you reckless in emotion and you find yourself manicly rooting for Kabir's unabashed love for Preeti! This modern Ode to Devdas leaves you spellbound!," the filmmaker wrote in a post after watching the film.

    Meanwhile, KJo Is Busy With Takht

    "It's a period saga and a spectacle, and will have all the trappings of the genre. But at its heart, it's a family film which strongly revolves around the emotions of one family. It's my return to making a strong, emotional and dynamic family film," he said in an interview with Hindustan Times.

