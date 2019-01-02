English
 »   »   »  After Kader Khan's Demise, Shatrughan Sinha Says Artistes Shouldn't Be Made To Feel Neglected!

After Kader Khan's Demise, Shatrughan Sinha Says Artistes Shouldn't Be Made To Feel Neglected!

By
    Yesterday on the first day of the New Year, the nation woke up to the shocking news of veteran actor-screenwriter Kader Khan's demise at the age of 81 in Canada. The actor was suffering from progressive supranuclear palsy.

    After Kader Khan's death due to prolonged illness, Shatrughan Sinha has urged everyone to take better care of senior actors so that they don't feel neglected.

    sonak

    "Why was he in Canada during the time of his death? Kader Khan has given so much to our entertainment industry...What a sad start to 2019. There is a lesson to be learnt from Kader Khan's death in a foreign country. We need to take better care of our artistes so that they don't feel neglected," the actor was quoted as saying by IANS.

    Shatrughan Sinha, who has worked with Kader Khan in many films, said: "Kader Khan was one of the pillars of Bollywood. He was not just an excellent actor who fitted into any role, but also an outstanding writer. Both Amitabh and I were very closely associated with him. I knew him from the time he wrote Manmohan Desai's 'Naseeb' and Prakash Mehra's 'Jwalamukhi', both of which I starred in."

    "Whenever I met him he regaled me with his intellectual mind and deep study of commercial Indian cinema. I don't think there can be another Kader Khan ever," he further added.

    Story first published: Wednesday, January 2, 2019, 16:25 [IST]
