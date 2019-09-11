English
    After Kangana Ranaut Supports Cauvery Calling, Shah Rukh Khan & Nawazuddin Siddiqui FOLLOW SUIT!

    Our environment is in such a poor state that it simply can't be ignored anymore. Bollywood celebrities are recognizing this urgent need to revive the environment, out of their awareness that disaster is looming. Kangana Ranaut declared support to a massive river revitalization project called Cauvery Calling, by donating a whopping amount to it. Other celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and Anupam Kher have now followed suit.

    B-Town Biggies Like SRK, Nawazuddin Endorse Cauvery Calling

    Few days ago, Kangana Ranaut went all out to support Cauvery Calling project initiated by the Isha Foundation. The project aims to revitalize river Cauvery by planting 242 crore trees in the river basin in the next twelve years, and address the issue of farmer distress in the region.

    Kangana made a huge statement by donating Rs. 42 Lakhs, contributing to 1 Lakh tree saplings. Now, SRK, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, and veteran actor Anupam Kher have also joined the movement. Shah Rukh and Anupam made videos highlighting the problem and solution for river Cauvery and urged everyone to support Cauvery Calling.

    Anupam tweeted -

    Nawazuddin Siddiqui not only made a video, but also created a fundraising page with 1 Lakh trees as the goal, matching Kangana's contribution. He tweeted -

    Others such as Dia Mirza, Kajal Aggarwal, and Tamannaah Bhatia have also made similar videos, on the importance of acting now to protect our environment, urging fans to contribute to the planting of trees around Cauvery.

