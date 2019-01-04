 »   »   »  After Marrying Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Blushes & Says, 'My Life Is Very Good Now'!

Here's When Nick Realized That Priyanka Was The 'One' For Him

While speaking about Priyanka, Nick got rosy in his cheeks and said, "It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was key."

When Nick Went Blush-Blush

He further added, "I'm blushing now!" while opening about his whirlwind romance with Priyanka Chopra.

This Is How Nick Feels After Marrying Priyanka

"My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up. It's been a good year."

The Proposal

Earlier, Nick had revealed in a Vogue interview how the couple met and revealed how after months of texting, he saw her gliding through the lavish affair, dazzling in a black sequined Michael Kors Collection dress.

"And I put my drink down, get on one knee - this is in front of a bunch of people - and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

Nick On Embracing Parenthood

Earlier, Nick had also opened up about his plans of having a baby with Priyanka. He had said, "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick."