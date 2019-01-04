English
After Marrying Priyanka Chopra, Nick Jonas Blushes & Says, 'My Life Is Very Good Now'!

By
    Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas' love story is nothing less than a fairy tale. The couple first met at an Oscars party. Soon Nick connected with the former beauty queen and the world got a whiff of their romance when the pictures of their globetrotting went viral on the internet. Within seven months of dating, the Jealous singer popped the question and soon, Priyanka became Mrs Jonas.

    Recently in an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Nick couldn't stop blushing while talking about Priyanka and had some mushy things to say about marrying her.

    Here's When Nick Realized That Priyanka Was The 'One' For Him

    While speaking about Priyanka, Nick got rosy in his cheeks and said, "It was kind of an instant thing. I knew once we locked in together that I had a partner for life and a teammate, someone I could walk through the good times and the bad times with, and that was key."

    When Nick Went Blush-Blush

    He further added, "I'm blushing now!" while opening about his whirlwind romance with Priyanka Chopra.

    This Is How Nick Feels After Marrying Priyanka

    "My life is very good right now, very excited, lots of good things coming up. It's been a good year."

    The Proposal

    Earlier, Nick had revealed in a Vogue interview how the couple met and revealed how after months of texting, he saw her gliding through the lavish affair, dazzling in a black sequined Michael Kors Collection dress.

    "And I put my drink down, get on one knee - this is in front of a bunch of people - and I say, ‘You're real. Where have you been all my life?' Like, loud."

    Nick On Embracing Parenthood

    Earlier, Nick had also opened up about his plans of having a baby with Priyanka. He had said, "I definitely want to be a father someday. I think that's a real dream, and I think I have had to grow up pretty quick."

    Story first published: Friday, January 4, 2019, 9:52 [IST]
