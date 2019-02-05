After Marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone To Reunite With Ranbir Kapoor On-screen?

Ranbir & Deepika In One Frame

According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be teaming up for a brand shoot. We hear that they will be starting shooting for it today.

The Last Time We Saw Them Together Was At This Event

Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Shabana Azmi's Mijwan fashion show.

Back Then, The Actor Was Quite Excited To Walk The Ramp With Deepika

"Deepika Padukone is amazingly talented, so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her. This is a different medium, I have never walked the ramp with her. She's a professional at it; she started with modeling. So, I am excited," Ranbir was quoted as saying.

Back To The Present

On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen teaming up with his real-life ladylove Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.