    After Marrying Ranveer Singh, Deepika Padukone To Reunite With Ranbir Kapoor On-screen?

    Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone always shared a crackling chemistry on-screen and films like Bachna Ae Haseeno, Yeh Jawaani Hain Deewani and Tamasha are a proof to that. The former couple have set a perfect example of how exes can continue to remain friends. Both have happily moved on in their lives with Deepika settling down with Ranveer Singh and Ranbir finding love in his 'Brahmastra' co-star Alia Bhatt.

    While we are dying to watch Ranbir and Deepika together on-screen, it looks like our wish is finally coming true. 

    Ranbir & Deepika In One Frame

    According to reports, Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone will be teaming up for a brand shoot. We hear that they will be starting shooting for it today.

    The Last Time We Saw Them Together Was At This Event

    Ranbir Kapoor and Deepika Padukone had walked the ramp for fashion designer Manish Malhotra at Shabana Azmi's Mijwan fashion show.

    Back Then, The Actor Was Quite Excited To Walk The Ramp With Deepika

    "Deepika Padukone is amazingly talented, so beautiful. I have done films with her, I have been on reality shows with her. This is a different medium, I have never walked the ramp with her. She's a professional at it; she started with modeling. So, I am excited," Ranbir was quoted as saying.

    Back To The Present

    On the work front, Deepika will be next seen in Meghna Gulzar's Chhapaak based on the life of acid attack survivor Laxmi Aggarwal. Meanwhile, Ranbir will be seen teaming up with his real-life ladylove Alia Bhatt in Ayan Mukerji's Brahmastra.

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 5, 2019, 15:51 [IST]
