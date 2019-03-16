After Poking Fun At IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Pakistani Actress Veena Malik Condemns NZ Attack

It was A terrorist Attack NOT just shooting...And terrorism Have no Religion... The Whole WORLD Has to Be ONE on THIS! https://t.co/vwKks6Cq0Z — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 15, 2019

Veena Malik Condemns The New Zealand Terror Attack

Veena Malik condemns the New Zealand Mosque attack and says that terrorism has no religion.

Veena Malik Paid Tribute To Naeem Rashid

Naeem Rashid, a Pakistani citizen who was present at the Mosque in Christchurch, tried to apprehend the attacker but sadly succumbed to his wounds and lost his life. Even his 18-year-old son Talha Naeem lost his life in the cowardly attack. Veena Malika paid tribute to Naeem Rashid and his name was trending on Twitter.

Entire Muslim Ummah Needs To Stand Up... Entire Muslim Ummah Needs to Be ONE...!!!!#Terrorism #ChristchurchMosqueAttack #NewZealandShooting — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 15, 2019

New Zealand Shooting

Veena Malik tweeted that everyone needs to stand up against terrorism of all sorts.

Told You Guys...!!!

Chip successfully installed...!!!

That look On His face Says All😎✌️

That He is our pigeon NOW🐦#AbhinandanReturns pic.twitter.com/ocVrhlDLYp — VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 2, 2019

Here's What Veena Malik Had To Say About IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman

As sad and disgusting as it might sound, Veena Malik is constantly poked fun at the Indian armed forces on her Twitter handle and also called IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Pakistan's "Pigeon".