After Poking Fun At IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman, Pakistani Actress Veena Malik Condemns NZ Attack
Killing, attacking and hurting people in anyway is wrong. Period! But cherry picking sides is wrong too. Pakistani actress Veena Malik mocked IAF pilot Abhinandan Varthaman every single day from his capture till his release and also mocked Indians, the Indian government and the Prime Minister Narendra Modi as well. She banged the war drums every day and wanted bloodshed across the border. However, Veena Malik has now rightfully condemned the New Zealand Mosque attack by saying "the whole world has to be one on this."
|
Veena Malik Condemns The New Zealand Terror Attack
Veena Malik condemns the New Zealand Mosque attack and says that terrorism has no religion.
|
Veena Malik Paid Tribute To Naeem Rashid
Naeem Rashid, a Pakistani citizen who was present at the Mosque in Christchurch, tried to apprehend the attacker but sadly succumbed to his wounds and lost his life. Even his 18-year-old son Talha Naeem lost his life in the cowardly attack. Veena Malika paid tribute to Naeem Rashid and his name was trending on Twitter.
|
New Zealand Shooting
Veena Malik tweeted that everyone needs to stand up against terrorism of all sorts.
|
Here's What Veena Malik Had To Say About IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman
As sad and disgusting as it might sound, Veena Malik is constantly poked fun at the Indian armed forces on her Twitter handle and also called IAF Pilot Abhinandan Varthaman Pakistan's "Pigeon".
Most Read: Veena Malik Says Pakistani Army Put A Chip Inside Abhinandan Varthaman's Body, Calls Him 'A Pigeon'
Abhi Abhi Tu Ayo Ho...Achi Mehmaan Nawazi Ho GI Aap Ki😜 pic.twitter.com/BDcWO25orE— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
I mean seriously...!!!— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) March 1, 2019
India Has become a joke to The World on conducting a fake and plotted publicity stunt...!!!
And By the way what point India Made🤔 by killing those Oh So Beautiful innocent Trees😢😭😂 https://t.co/xe0bovg0y2
A Good Will Gesture will Reach Home Soon😁...!!!— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 28, 2019
Mention Not...It's Okay😊😊😊#WelcomeHomeAbhinandan #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/lOnf9Fv69o
Shame😂.....— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 28, 2019
For Serving Abhi Nadaan Tea n Saving him from Being lynched🤔
By The way Brave soldiers Choose to Die They Don't surrender...!!!
We are Returning Ur BRAVE🙄 Back!
Plus Yes I gave Bollywood Alot of Business n TRPs...Thank Me😎 https://t.co/Njoa0GTrKO
Hello To all my Bollywood Buddies😉😉😉— VEENA MALIK (@iVeenaKhan) February 27, 2019
Don't Mess With Us😁😁😁
@narendramodi @BeingSalmanKhan @DeShobhaa @IAF_MCC #IndianAirForce #IndianMedia pic.twitter.com/51TwZD83q0
