 »   »   »  After Neetu Kapoor's 'Cancer Scare' Post, Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Rishi Kapoor's Health!

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
- Ajay Maken Resigns As Delhi Congress Chief, Thanks Party Workers, Rahul For Support
-
- India Vs Australia 4th Test —Live Updates From Day Two
- Buying Guide: Best Smartphones That Replace Your DSLR Camera
- New Maruti WagonR Spy Pics Reveal Interior & Features
- 7 Tax Free Bonds That Look Good For Tax Free Income
- Ajay Looks Dashing In This New Still From De De Pyaar De!
- Rubella German Measles — Causes, Symptoms & Treatment
- Make your #TravelGoals Happen With The Long Weekend Calendar Of 2019!
Last year, Rishi Kapoor left his fans worried after he posted that he was flying off to New York for medical treatment and asked them not to speculate about his health. Soon, rumours flew thick that the actor was suffering from cancer. However, his family refuted the rumours but refused to divulge any details about Rishi's illness.
Recently, when Neetu Kapoor shared some pictures from their New York celebrations, her cryptic caption once again led to 'cancer' speculations. Finally, Randhir Kapoor has opened up about Rishi's health while speaking to Hindustan Times.
Neetu's Cryptic Post
She had shared this picture and captioned it as, "Happy 2019..no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health."
Her caption led to speculations that Rishi might be suffering from cancer.
Is Rishi Suffering From Cancer? Randhir Reacts To Reports
The actor told HT City, "I don't know much about it but this much I can tell you that Rishi is doing well. Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing is well is evident from the photo that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has stepped out to enjoy a good meal."
Rishi Will Return Back To India Soon
Randhir further added, "He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now."
Rishi Kapoor's Tweet Had Left His Fans Concerned About His Health
Before leaving for New York, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted, Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!"
Well, we just can't wait to see Rishi Kapoor back home and weave his magic on the big screen once again.
ALSO READ: Rishi Kapoor Diagnosed With Cancer? Randhir Kapoor Rubbishes Rumours; Says, 'Not Fair To Speculate'