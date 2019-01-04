 »   »   »  After Neetu Kapoor's 'Cancer Scare' Post, Randhir Kapoor Opens Up About Rishi Kapoor's Health!

Neetu's Cryptic Post

She had shared this picture and captioned it as, "Happy 2019..no resolutions only wishes this year !!! Less pollution traffic!! Hope in future cancer is only a zodiac sign !!! No hatred less poverty loads of love togetherness happiness n most imp. Good health."

Her caption led to speculations that Rishi might be suffering from cancer.

Is Rishi Suffering From Cancer? Randhir Reacts To Reports

The actor told HT City, "I don't know much about it but this much I can tell you that Rishi is doing well. Let people say whatever they want to. That he is doing is well is evident from the photo that I, too, have seen. He is having a good time with everyone and has stepped out to enjoy a good meal."

Rishi Will Return Back To India Soon

Randhir further added, "He will soon be coming back to India. We are looking forward to that right now."

Rishi Kapoor's Tweet Had Left His Fans Concerned About His Health

Before leaving for New York, Rishi Kapoor had tweeted, Hello all! I am taking a short leave of absence from work to go to America for some medical treatment. I urge my well wishers not to worry or unnecessarily speculate. It's been 45 years "plus"of wear and tear at the movies. With your love and good wishes,I will be back soon!"