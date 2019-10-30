After Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty May Be Questioned In Iqbal Mirchi Money Laundering Case

Popular businessman Raj Kundra, who is also the husband of actor Shilpa Shetty, appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) on Wednesday in a money laundering case against late D-Company gangster Iqbal Mirchi.

In connection with the case, the central probe agency is investigating Kundra's alleged dealings with one Ranjeet Singh Bindra and a firm called Bastian Hospitality.

Over the last few months, multiple raids were conducted by the ED and various FIRs were filed by the Mumbai Police. The investigation is being conducted based on the FIRs under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act. Bindra was arrested on October 11 and is currently in judicial custody. Reportedly, Bindra was working at one of the beholds of Mirchi and played a key role in negotiating deals for the gangster.

While investigating, ED also discovered transactions between real estate firm RKW Developers Pvt Ltd, and Essential Hospitality. While Bindra is a director for RKW Developers, Shilpa Shetty is one of the directors of Essential Hospitality.

Earlier, Kundra had denied any wrongdoing in these business dealings. "In 2011, I sold a plot that I owned near the airport including the company to RKW developers. Everything is documented and verified by my CA. This is the be-all and end-all of the deal. Any loans given to the company in question was after we sold the company to the new owner. We sold a zero-debt company! We have never taken a single loan it was taken by the new owners of the company!" (sic) Kundra had mentioned in a statement.

Iqbal Mirchi, who died in 2013 in London, is the alleged right-hand man of global terrorist Dawood Ibrahim, who is accused of drug trafficking and extortion. After Raj Kundra, Shilpa Shetty may also be called for a probe, according to reports in Moneycontrol.