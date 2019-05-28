After Sanjay Dutt, A Biopic On Madhuri Dixit On The Cards? Actress Reacts To These Reports
Over the years, Madhuri Dixit has wooed us with her impeccable acting skills and enigmatic dance moves. Recently, there was a buzz that the actress who was last seen in Karan Johar's Kalank, is discussing a potential biopic about her life and experiences in the film industry.
Well folks before you get all excited, we will have to tell you that there's still time for them. Recently while speaking to a news agency, the 'dhak-dhak' clarified that there is no such project happening.
Madhuri Called It The 'Biggest Rumour'
Madhuri called these reports the 'biggest rumour' she ever had. The actress was quoted as saying, "No there's no biopic! It is the biggest rumour I've ever had."
The Actress Doesn't Want A Biopic To Be Made On Her Life
I don't know from where it came because I don't want a biopic to be made. There's so much more I want to do with my life. So just ignore the rumours," the actress was further quoted as saying.
Madhuri On The Series Which She Had Planned With Priyanka Chopra
"Well TV is something that takes time. I don't know whether it'll happen also. So let's see, what the future is," the actress was quoted as saying.
She Also Opened Up About Kalank's Failure In Yet Another Interview
One of the most awaited films of this year, Kalank fared poorly at the box office when it released in theatres.
When Madhuri was asked about the film's failure, she told a leading entertainment portal, "I have been in the industry for more than three decades. Ups and downs are a part and parcel of our work. So, it doesn't bother me much when a film doesn't work."
'We Have To Move On,' Says Madhuri
She further added, " "Everybody gave their best. No one goes to the sets to do a half-hearted job. But in the end, certain things aren't in our control. We have to move on. The film was received well overseas."
