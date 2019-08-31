After Selling RK Studios, Kapoors Won't Have Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations This Year

When it comes to Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations, Bollywood celebrities have always made headlines. However, it appears that the Kapoors won't be having a special day on Ganesh Chaturthi as they have bid goodbye to Ganesha during the Utsav last year.

In an interview to Times Of India, Randhir Kapoor said that they won't be celebrating Ganesh Chaturthi this year. The Kapoors' Ganesh Chaturthi Pooja will usually be conducted at their RK studio every year. However, since they sold the studio last year due to financial loss, there won't be any celebrations. They incurred huge losses after fire broke out on the Rk Studio premises.

Apparently, the tradition of hosting Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations at RK Studio was started by the actor's father late Raj Kapoor. Now, since they do not have a property which is spacious enough to place the statue of Ganesha and celebrate the Ganesh Utsav, they will not be celebrating it.

"That was the last Ganesh Chaturthi celebration for us. RK Studio hi nahi raha... to kahan karenge? Papa (Raj Kapoor) started the tradition 70 years ago with a lot of love for the Trunk God, but now, we don't have a place where we can hold the celebrations the way we did at RK Studio. We all love Bappa and have immense faith in him, but I guess, we can't continue with the tradition anymore," Randhir Kapoor told Times Of India.

When the Kapoors placed Bappa in the studio, the studio would be kept open for the public to visit and to pay respects. They welcomed Ganesha with friends and family every year and usually had Ganesh Chaturthi as a grand affair. Pooja was also done at an appropriate time by pundits.