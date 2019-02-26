English
    After Surgical Strike 2.0, Imran Khan's Political Party Mocks Bollywood

    The Indian Air Force finally struck a blow to Pakistan by launching an attack in the wee hours of the morning and were successful in destroying terror havens in the region. As per sources, the Pakistani F16 fighter planes scrambled to retaliate against the IAF Mirage 2000s and turned back due to size and magnitude of the Indian formation.

    Now, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to Twitter to mock the news about the surgical strike 2.0 by saying that Indian media heavily relies on Bollywood and called it "Hazardous and delusions of grandeur." Check out the tweet below...

    Imran Khan Uri The Surgical Strike Bollywood Vicky Kaushal

    However, the tweet did not satisfy their ego and they went on a tweeting spree mocking India, elections and everything under the sun trying to make themselves look good in front of thw world, which of course is failing miserably.

    Also, the whole country is lauding the bravery of the Indian Air Force pilots who striked and bombed the heart of terror, which is Pakistan. As the latest saying goes, 'How's the josh - High sir, how's the Jaish - Down sir'. A big salute to the Indian forces!

    Story first published: Tuesday, February 26, 2019, 13:22 [IST]
