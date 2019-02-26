After Surgical Strike 2.0, Imran Khan's Political Party Mocks Bollywood

The Indian Air Force finally struck a blow to Pakistan by launching an attack in the wee hours of the morning and were successful in destroying terror havens in the region. As per sources, the Pakistani F16 fighter planes scrambled to retaliate against the IAF Mirage 2000s and turned back due to size and magnitude of the Indian formation.

Now, Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan's political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) took to Twitter to mock the news about the surgical strike 2.0 by saying that Indian media heavily relies on Bollywood and called it "Hazardous and delusions of grandeur." Check out the tweet below...

Side Effects of Bollywood Are Hazardous To Indian Media’s Mental Health. Might Induce Hallucinations and Delusions Of Grandeur.#Pakistan https://t.co/jujLdvIVOO — PTI (@PTIofficial) February 26, 2019

However, the tweet did not satisfy their ego and they went on a tweeting spree mocking India, elections and everything under the sun trying to make themselves look good in front of thw world, which of course is failing miserably.

Also, the whole country is lauding the bravery of the Indian Air Force pilots who striked and bombed the heart of terror, which is Pakistan. As the latest saying goes, 'How's the josh - High sir, how's the Jaish - Down sir'. A big salute to the Indian forces!

Most Read: Malaika Arora HITS BACK At Salman Khan For Dabangg 3 Exit? Says Dont' Call Songs As 'Item Numbers'!