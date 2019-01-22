After Zero's Failure & Quitting Rakesh Sharma Biopic, Shahrukh Khan To Don The Director's Hat?

Shahrukh Khan On Being A Director

"Not yet yaar. It's difficult for me to get into direction. I can imagine what the story is going to be like. However, I don't ‘really know' it. I believe that if you are going to helm a film then you should be aware of the plot. You've to be able to say confidently ‘this is what my story is'. My thing is I'm assuming the possibilities. But sometimes, I haven't tied up all the loose ends," said Shahrukh Khan to DNA.

Direction Is A Lonely Job, Says Shahrukh Khan

"Direction is a lonely job. That's why I'm so in love with my directors when I work with them, so that they don't feel alone. For me, it's not important to act well for them as much as it is to let them know that in the final stretch of the film's release, the last man standing with him or her, will be me."

I Won't Take Up Direction As I Don't Want To Miss AbRam's Growing Up Years!

"I've a little one right now (AbRam). So, if I became a director, I would be locked in a room for two years, which is not a good thing to do at present. Sitting with AbRam and trying to write a story will be impossible. I don't want to miss out on his growing up years."

Shahrukh Khan's Upcoming Movie!

Reports are doing the rounds that Shahrukh Khan is all set to star in Don: The Final Chapter and the movie will go on the floors sometime in May/June 2019. Farhan Akhtar, apart from being the producer, will play an important character in the movie, that of a police officer.