Ahead Of Jabariya Jodi’s Release, Sidharth Malhotra & Parineeti Chopra Talk About Love

Sidharth Malhotra and Parineeti Chopra are all set to appear in Jabariya Jodi, a romantic comedy which is going to hit theatres on August 9. The duo has previously worked together on another rom-com, Hasee Toh Phasee, which won the love of audiences. This leaves many of us wondering about the romance in these stars' lives. While Sidharth has been linked with actress Tara Sutaria and Kiara Advani but none of these rumors have been confirmed, Parineeti is said to be in a steady relationship with director Charit Desai. Read further to find out what the actors said about their love lives in a recent interview.

As the release of Jabariya Jodi gets closer, Sidharth and Parineeti sat down with Pinkvilla and spoke about the role love has played in their own lives.

Talking about her only heartbreak, Parineeti Chopra said, "I have gone through one big heartbreak and I think it'll be the only one. Honestly, I was a mess. It was the worst time in my life because I had not seen any kind of rejection till then. I needed my family the most. But if anything changed in terms of maturity, it's all because of that. I thank God for giving me that phase early on in my life."

Sidharth, on the other hand, approaches relationships and heartbreaks more practically, as he said, "I'm a firm believer of what's meant to be is meant to be or what's not meant to be is meant to be. There are reasons people come together or fall apart. I tend to go over it slightly faster. It takes a while to realise it. Peace of mind is most important. I tend to take the more practical route."

When asked whether he is currently in a relationship because he has been linked to his co-stars Kiara Advani and Tara Sutaria, he said, "I've been linked to everyone except Akshay (smiles). These jabariya link-ups have happened a lot with me. I'm dating myself and enjoying my own company."

Parineeti, is rumored to be in love with ad filmmaker Charit Desai, but the actress wishes to keep it mysterious by neither confirming or denying it. "I like to keep some mystery around it. I don't like to confirm or deny it," she said.

Jabariya Jodi is directed by Prashant Singh, and produced by Ekta Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor, and Shaailesh R. Singh.

