Ahead Of Manikarnika’s Release, Ankita Lokhande Says She Owes Her Success To THESE People!

Ankita's Parents Are Her Pillars Of Strength

Ankita Lokhande is all set to make her entry into Bollywood with the release of her first big screen project, Manikarnika. Grateful for the journey she has had so far, Ankita told IANS that she owes her success to her parents. She said, "I owe every bit of my career and appreciation I have been receiving to my parents, they have been my pillars of strength through all the ups and downs."

'I Am Overwhelmed To See The Pride In My Parents' Eyes'

Her parents accompanied her on the promotions, press conferences and other visits for Manikarnika when Ankita visited Indore. Apparently, her parents were overwhelmed with the reception Ankita got in during her visits to her hometown. "They have always taught me to stand for what is right and never let anyone bring you down. I am overwhelmed to see the pride in my parents' eyes," she added.

They Have Always Had Her Back

"Every time I was low, they were there to boost my self-esteem. I started out very young on the small screen and they were immensely happy even back then and now I am finally here making my Bollywood debut all I can say is I have never seen them happier. I thank my parents for being the best parents. I am truly blessed."

'Jhalkari Bai' Looks Awe Inspiring

Ankita will be playing the role of Jhalkari Bai in Manikarnika. Jhalkari Bai who was one of Laxmibai's most trusted aide, was also a fierce warrior who used to sometimes disguise herself as the queen and fight her enemies. When the first look of Ankita as Jhalkari Bai came out, everyone was in awe of the image. Her ex-boyfriend Sushant Singh Rajput even took to his social media to congratulate Ankita and wrote, "It looks absolutely great Ankita. I am extremely happy to see this. May God bless you with lots of success and happiness."