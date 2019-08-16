Why Airlift Actress Nimrat Kaur Isn’t Doing Any Film In Bollywood

Nimrat Kaur won many hearts with her earnest performance in Akshay Kumar starrer Airlift. Unfortunately, the actress has not been signing many Bollywood projects. When asked about the same, she told a leading daily, "I don't like to scare myself with the thought. I'd rather do something fantastic than something random just because I am out of the scene. I don't want to do anything that isn't worthy."

"That kind of desperation might go against your productivity. I fear making such mistakes. So, a little bit of gap at times is good, it also helps in gathering more interest. Hopefully, when I come back, I'll be accepted."

In the same interview, Nimrat also said that she's trying to strike a balance between her work in India and abroad as she is putting all her attention and energy towards managing her career both ways.

The actress also said that even though it's tricky, she's doing her level best to strike a balance adding that she has offers both from Bollywood and the web.

Nimrat will soon announce her upcoming projects.