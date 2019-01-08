Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Argues The Most About This Thing With Hubby Abhishek Bachchan!

Aishwarya Gets Candid

When Aishwarya was asked what she and Abhishek argue the most about, the actress laughed it off and said, ‘you don't want to know'.

'We Both Are Very Strong Personalities'

When prodded further, Aishwarya shared, "When prodded, she shared, "We're both genetically very generously been given very strong genes. So, we're inherently very strong personalities.

I think there is a very fine line between arguing and discussing and that's something we're still arriving at discovering what is what. So, we discuss a lot, either politely put it as discuss, probably argue but..."

On Which Habit Of Abhishek Leads To An Argument Between Them

"It has been 12 years and how many years before that we've known each other as friends. We've known each other through quite a long time. We've always conversed a lot and communicated a lot, in all its shades, in all the colours of the rainbow."

Not Abhishek, But This Person Has Been Her Constant Support

"My dearest friend Zirak, my bestie. I've known him since college and that friendship is also 25 years plus which is amazing. I think that kind of connection is the definition of friendship."

The Actress Also Opened Up About Having A Blast At Isha Ambani's Wedding

"It was all meant to be like discreet. We were like in our own world and suddenly all these videos are flying all over the internet. Well, I think all those who know me personally and many do in our fraternity, as well,

I'm very easy. I might choose my days. I think the good part about having a real good time with me is actually being in the moment."