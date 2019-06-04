English
    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Papped & Attacked Again; Will Abhishek Bachchan Take A Stand For His Wife?

    By Kritika
    |

    The trauma continues for Aishwarya Rai Bachchan as the the actress recently got papped and attacked yet again. It all happened when she stepped out with her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan to watch a movie. As soon as, pictures and videos of Aishwarya and Aaradhya landed on social media, netizens were quick to attack Aishwarya Rai with mean comments owing to the reason, she was walking towards the theatre holding Aaradhya's hands.

    While we're appalled at the constant attacks at Aishwarya Rai, we wonder what's holding back Abhishek Bachchan to shut the trollers with one tweet!

    Here's How Aishwarya Was Targeted Yet Again

    @iamashvinsan: "Why she does like this, a simple hand holding will be very comfortable for that kid. Protectiveness has to be there, overprotective also fine sometime.but this is something else."

    'Nobody's Snatching Her Daughter'

    @mirza.subuhi11: "Lol the way she holds her hand n running from ppl is really awkward nobody is going to snatch her girl."

    @Nikeeta006: "Why she always holds her daughter nobody is snatching her daughter."

    Netizens Draw A Comparison Between Two Parents

    @vrankxannemiek: "And Abhishek doesn't bother holding hands. Maybe she should travel with him than with Aishwarya."

    @steff_francis: "Very over protective behaviour towards her child ?she is literally draagging and forcing herr."

    Fans Compare Aaradhya With Taimur

    @wishjustpeace: "Have you ever seen Tamir been dragged like her. He is the normal kids . Seeing life normally. Ais..... let her walk and LEAVE her hand plsssss. Do be portrait her like a abnormal kid."

    @oeuvre_artisan: "Was @aishwaryaraibachchan_arbtwisting her daughter's arm."

    A Few Fans Defended Aishwarya Rai

    @sophiaax_._: "She's just holding her kid's hand whenever they are in public.. my mom held my hand too when I was her age. There is nothing wrong with that..chill."

    @Sashazzzworld: "What is the issue with a mother holding her daughter's hand? Seriously guys? Dont be so ridiculous. If you can you sleep in your mom's lap irrespective of your age you can very well hold her hand and walk irrespective of your age. Its just a way of affection and protecting her child thats all."

    It seems Aishwarya Rai Bachchan has become soft target for the trolls!

    Tuesday, June 4, 2019, 11:13 [IST]
