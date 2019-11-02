    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
    For Quick Alerts
    ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
    For Daily Alerts
    Videos

      Don't Miss!

      bredcrumb bredcrumb

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations Is All About Love Forever!

      By
      |
      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates birthday with Aaradhya Bachchan & Abhishek in Italy | FilmiBeat

      Instead of a lavish birthday bash, the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 46th birthday with some family time in Rome, Italy, this year. The actress made some special memories with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

      She later treated her fans with some stunning clicks from the Italian landscape which left everyone asking for more. Have a look at the pictures here.

      Make Way For This Perfect Frame

      Make Way For This Perfect Frame

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture where she is seen posing with daughter Aaradhya while Abhishek has his back towards the lens. However, it's the caption on his jacket which steals the show.

      This Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

      This Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale

      Before this, the former beauty queen posted another picture where she looks stunning a pale pink gown. Her daughter Aaradhya is seen twinning with her in a ruffled pink outfit. On the other hand, Abhishek paints a dapper picture in a black suit.

      Good Looks Run In The Genes

      Good Looks Run In The Genes

      Little Aaradhya looks every bit like a princess in this pretty one-shouldered gown.

      It's All About Loving Your Parents

      It's All About Loving Your Parents

      The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress even thanked her parents on her birthday with this happy picture and wrote, "✨❤️Thank YOU🙏🥰I LOVE YOU 😘💖ETERNALLY..UNCONDITIONALLY...😍❤️✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨." (sic)

      Speaking about films, Aishwarya recently lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's Maleficent in the Hindi version of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'. The actress will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyan Selvan'.

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cute Moment With Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show In Rome!

      Get Instant News Updates
      Enable
      x
      Notification Settings X
      Time Settings
      Done
      Clear Notification X
      Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
      Yes No
      Settings X
      Close
      We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
      Change Settings Continue