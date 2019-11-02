Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Birthday Celebrations Is All About Love Forever!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrates birthday with Aaradhya Bachchan & Abhishek in Italy | FilmiBeat

Instead of a lavish birthday bash, the gorgeous Aishwarya Rai Bachchan celebrated her 46th birthday with some family time in Rome, Italy, this year. The actress made some special memories with her hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya.

She later treated her fans with some stunning clicks from the Italian landscape which left everyone asking for more. Have a look at the pictures here.

Make Way For This Perfect Frame Aishwarya Rai Bachchan shared a picture where she is seen posing with daughter Aaradhya while Abhishek has his back towards the lens. However, it's the caption on his jacket which steals the show. This Looks Straight Out Of A Fairy Tale Before this, the former beauty queen posted another picture where she looks stunning a pale pink gown. Her daughter Aaradhya is seen twinning with her in a ruffled pink outfit. On the other hand, Abhishek paints a dapper picture in a black suit. Good Looks Run In The Genes Little Aaradhya looks every bit like a princess in this pretty one-shouldered gown. It's All About Loving Your Parents The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' actress even thanked her parents on her birthday with this happy picture and wrote, "✨❤️Thank YOU🙏🥰I LOVE YOU 😘💖ETERNALLY..UNCONDITIONALLY...😍❤️✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨✨." (sic)

Speaking about films, Aishwarya recently lent her voice to Angelina Jolie's Maleficent in the Hindi version of 'Maleficent: Mistress of Evil'. The actress will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's 'Ponniyan Selvan'.

