Always My Baby: Aishwarya Rai's Birthday Wish For Hubby Abhishek Bachchan Is Giving Romantic Feels

It's a special day for the Bachchans today. Abhishek Bachchan is celebrating his 43rd birthday and wishes have been pouring in from all nooks and corners for the birthday boy. His wife, actress Aishwarya Rai Bachchan too had an adorable message for him and took to her Instagram page to express her feelings for him.

With a series of photos, the dazzling beauty wished him in the cutest way possible and even posted a heart-warming click of Ab Jr. as a kid.

The Birthday Boy Poses With The 'Love' Of His Life A clean-shaven Abhishek is seen posing for a selfie with Aishwarya who is looking gorgeous as always. Nostagia Bytes Sharing another picture from Ab Jr.'s childhood, Aishwarya wrote, "🥰always...My Baby😘HAPPY HAPPY BIRTHDAY BAAABYYY💖✨🤗💝⭐️." Sibling Love Shweta Bachchan Nanda too shared an adorable picture of herself with Abhishek from their childhood and wrote,"Love you beyond words and reason." Abhishek's Plans For 2019 As per a Mid-Day report, the actor wants to start anew with meaty roles and not play second fiddle to anyone. He is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's film.

Meanwhile, other B-town celebrities too took to Twitter Ab Jr. on his birthday. Madhuri Dixit wrote, "Happy birthday @juniorbachchan, Wishing you a wonderful day and all the most amazing memories on your Big Day!🎉."

"Dearest @juniorbachchan .. Wishing you a very happy birthday.. Thank You for always being there for us .. Warmest Regards always," tweeted Genelia Deshmukh.

His 'Dostana' co-star John Abraham posted, "Happy birthday my dearest baba @juniorbachchan . To many more beautiful birthdays. May our Dostana last forever!!!."

Anil Kapoor tweeted, "Always leaving me in splits with your wit! Happy Birthday Bhaiya! @juniorbachchan may you have the best year ahead! Lots of love!"

"Happy birthday mere bhai @juniorbachchan .. there can no one be like u ❤️ simply the best. Keep hating me because I love u the most ❤️," posted Sonu Sood.

Neha Dhupia wrote, "#happybirthday @juniorbachchan ... have a wonderful day and a remarkable year ... big love ❤️..."

ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Abhishek Bachchan: His Rare Photos As A Kid Have Cuteness Written All Over Them!