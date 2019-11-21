Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Dad's Birth Anniversary With A Heartfelt Note & 'Day Of Smiles'

Aishwarya's Heartfelt Post For Her Late Father

Aishwarya shared a frame photo of her father and captioned it, "Our Day of Smiles😍❤️😘🤗✨ ✨💖LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY 😘💝🌟✨ ALWAYS ❤️💖ALWAYS ✨." (sic)

'Day Of Smiles'

In yet another picture, the 'Taal' actress is seen posing with Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai in front of her father's photo.

This Is Heartwarming

Sharing a bunch of pictures from an event which Aishwarya attended with her daughter and mother, the actress expressed her eternal love for her late father.

Abhishek Bachchan Remembers His Late Father-in-law With This Post

Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan too remembered his late father-in-law on his birthday anniversary and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you. ❤️."