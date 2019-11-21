    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Dad's Birth Anniversary With A Heartfelt Note & 'Day Of Smiles'

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan always makes it a point to share special moments from her life on her Instagram page. After sharing some adorable pictures from daughter Aaradhya Bachchan's birthday celebrations, the former beauty queen recently penned a heartfelt note for her father on his birth anniversary.

      Later, the actress also visited an NGO and spent some time with underprivileged children along with Aaradhya, and mother Vrinda Rai. Check out some of the pictures here.

      Aishwarya's Heartfelt Post For Her Late Father

      Aishwarya's Heartfelt Post For Her Late Father

      Aishwarya shared a frame photo of her father and captioned it, "Our Day of Smiles😍❤️😘🤗✨ ✨💖LOVE YOU ETERNALLY Daddy- Ajjaa... HAPPY BIRTHDAY 😘💝🌟✨ ALWAYS ❤️💖ALWAYS ✨." (sic)

      'Day Of Smiles'

      'Day Of Smiles'

      In yet another picture, the 'Taal' actress is seen posing with Aaradhya and mother Vrinda Rai in front of her father's photo.

      This Is Heartwarming

      This Is Heartwarming

      Sharing a bunch of pictures from an event which Aishwarya attended with her daughter and mother, the actress expressed her eternal love for her late father.

      Abhishek Bachchan Remembers His Late Father-in-law With This Post

      Abhishek Bachchan Remembers His Late Father-in-law With This Post

      Meanwhile, Abhishek Bachchan too remembered his late father-in-law on his birthday anniversary and wrote, "Happy Birthday Dad. Miss you. ❤️."

