      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Celebrates Dussehra With Daughter Aaradhya; Their Twinning Pics Are Adorable!

      On the auspicious occasion of Dussehra today, the entire nation is celebrating the victory of good over evil. Many Bollywood celebrities like Akshay Kumar, Anushka Sharma, Taapsee Pannu, Karan Johar extended their wishes to their fans on social media. Earlier, we saw many celebrities like Amitabh Bachchan, Jaya Bachchan, Priyanka Chopra, Kajol, Rani Mukerji and others go pandal-hopping during Navratri.

      Today, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya stepped out to celebrate Dussehra together with a puja. They were accompanied by Aishwarya's mother Vrinda Rai. Check out the pictures here.

      Aishwarya-Aaradhya Look Cute In A Frame

      The mother-daughter duo looked radiant as they twinned in white. Aishwarya and her mother Vrinda Rai are seen holding Aaradhya's hands.

      A Candid Frame

      It looks like the priest is explaining one of the rituals from Dussehra puja to Aishwarya and Aaradhya.

      We Love This Picture!

      The former beauty queen is seen performing a ritual with her mother.

      Caught In The Act

      Aishwarya, Aaradhya and Vrinda Rai offer their prayers and seek blessings from the Almighty in this picture.

      Speaking about films, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's next where she will be reportedly seen in a negative role. The film is based on the novel, Ponniyin Selvan.

      More AISHWARYA RAI BACHCHAN News

