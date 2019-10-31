Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cute Moment With Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show In Rome!

Aishwarya & Aaradhya Are All Things Adorable

In the video, Aaradhya, who is twinning with mom Aishwarya, can be seen embracing her in a hug and it's such a cute moment. Later, the actress also calls out to hubby Abhishek to join her on the stage.

Picture-perfect

Before stepping out for the event, the actress took to her Instagram page to drop a series of captivating pictures which left everyone asking for more.

Poses Like A Diva

The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star looked ethereal in a Ziad Germanos gown and wore her hair in soft waves. The nude make-up look added more to her beauty.

On The Work Front

The actress will be teaming up with Mani Ratnam for his next, Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of the literary Tamil novel of the same name. Buzz is that Aishwarya will be essaying the role of an antagonist named Nandini, a strong and power-hungry woman.

Speaking about working with Mani Ratnam, the actress said in an interview, "I will confirm that I am doing the film (Ponniyin Selvan). I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever. "

She further added, "I don't think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project. He's my guru. I starred in my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there's such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it's his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to