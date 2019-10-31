    Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Cute Moment With Daughter Aaradhya Steals The Show In Rome!

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is all set to turn a year older tomorrow (November 1). The former beauty queen is currently stationed in Rome with hubby Abhishek Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan. Before kick-starting her birthday celebrations, the actress attended an event for a watch brand 'Longines' to unveil their new collection, 'Dolce Vita' on Wednesday.

      Abhishek and Aaradhya also accompanied her to the event. A video of Aishwarya and Aaradhya from the launch event is making the netizens go 'awww' all the way.

      Check out the clipping here.

      Aishwarya & Aaradhya Are All Things Adorable

      In the video, Aaradhya, who is twinning with mom Aishwarya, can be seen embracing her in a hug and it's such a cute moment. Later, the actress also calls out to hubby Abhishek to join her on the stage.

      Picture-perfect

      Before stepping out for the event, the actress took to her Instagram page to drop a series of captivating pictures which left everyone asking for more.

      Poses Like A Diva

      The 'Ae Dil Hai Mushkil' star looked ethereal in a Ziad Germanos gown and wore her hair in soft waves. The nude make-up look added more to her beauty.

      On The Work Front

      The actress will be teaming up with Mani Ratnam for his next, Ponniyin Selvan. The film is an adaptation of the literary Tamil novel of the same name. Buzz is that Aishwarya will be essaying the role of an antagonist named Nandini, a strong and power-hungry woman.

      Speaking about working with Mani Ratnam, the actress said in an interview, "I will confirm that I am doing the film (Ponniyin Selvan). I am on this journey with him, and it will be an honour to be a part of anything Mani chooses to do ever. "

      She further added, "I don't think it will be fair to override Mani sir and speak about the project. He's my guru. I starred in my first film ever (Iruvar) with him, and even though there's such warmth and familiarity in our professional relationship today, it's his wish to share details with the world whenever he chooses to

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Performs Diwali Puja With Aaradhya-Abhishek; Big B Shares Pictures!

