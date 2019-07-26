Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Gets DRAGGED Into Ugly Fight Between Jaya-Amitabh Bachchan & Amar Singh!

Amar Singh Aims Target At Jaya Bachchan

Amar Singh shared a video on his Facebook page, wherein he can be seen taking several digs at the Bachchans. In the video he can be heard as saying, "There is a strange atmosphere in the country. Yesterday, my old partner (Jaya Bachchan) in the Rajya Sabha who is no longer a partner, spoke with great anguish about women."

"She was saying that one can't stop the technical movement. If you watch a pornography on TV then you have the remote in your hand, which you can press it and everything will be fine."

Amar Singh Drags Amitabh & Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Amar Singh further said that Jaya Bachchan also has a daughter and being a 'wife' and a 'mother', she should stop her husband, Amitabh Bachchan from doing songs like 'Jumma chumma de de' and 'Aaj rapat jaayein' with an actress, who was fully drenched in the rain.

Amar Singh Drags Aishwarya Rai Bachchan As Well

Amar Singh didn't stop there. The politician went ahead and asked Jaya Bachchan to suggest her daughter-in-law to not to do romantic scenes like she did in Ae Dil hai Mushkil with Ranbir Kapoor.

Abhishek Gets Dragged As Well

Just like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan also got dragged into Amar Singh's ranting. The politician also shamed Jaya Bachchan and sa that she should also stop her son, Abhishek from doing films like Dhoom, in which the actress goes naked in front of him.

We wonder how Bachchans would react to Amar Singh's latest attacks!