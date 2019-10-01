Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's Dramatic Act Gets MOCKED; A Famous Designer Says 'Halloween Is Next Year'

‘Halloween Is Next Month’

While sharing Aishwarya's picture from Paris Fashion Week, Wendell Rodricks wrote, "@loreal you have one of the prettiest girls in the world and this is how you do her makeup and dress her? Sack the stylist for this sack dress with a note that Halloween is next month"

Netizens Nod Along With Wendell Rodricks

@vrindapatell: "Just because that awful Dress is on her, I can even look at it."

@shikhabakshi: "Helen, Eva n Camilla were looking okay there but L'Oréal saved all the atrocities for her n she agreed to it also🙄😂 really strange n confusing! She must have had access to mirrror 😂."

Fans Call Aishwarya’s Stint At PFW A ‘Disaster’

@anubhasawhney: "Totally agree with you!!! She looks like a disaster in this outfit."

@debtexeira: "Hairstyle too is awful. Makes her look older and awkward. Total confused look. Disaster."

@aditiagarwal_official: "The shoes just don't go with her outfit. Disappointment."

Aishwarya Gets Trolled Left & Right

@Josephliji: "That's how a 2year old steals her mom's make up and applies on her face and eyes."

@jillyanndesouzh: "Horrifying how did she think of agreeing to wear it in the first place."