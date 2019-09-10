VIRAL: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Glowed Like The Sun In These Throwback Pics From Her Baby Shower

Abhishek-Aishwarya's Golden Diaries

In the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen sitting on a throne while her hubby Abhishek is by her side. Abhishek's candid moment with his wifey dearest is making us go 'awww'.

We Love This Moment!

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's mother Vrinda is seen performing a ritual for the actress's godh-bharai. With an aarti thali in her hand, she is seen waving it in front of her daughter.

When Aishwarya Got Candid About Her Sudden Engagement

"He proposed, which was amazing! And it happened like really suddenly," she said. "I didn't even know there's something called a ‘roka' ceremony. We are South Indians, so, I don't know what a ‘roka' is and suddenly there is this call from their house to ours; ‘we are coming'."

She further added, "Abhishek was like ‘we are all coming and I can't stop dad. We are on our way. We are coming to your place'. I'm like, ‘Oh my God!' So, this ‘roka' is happening with a call to my father, who is out of town." But, she said, "Mum is here, we are here. They've all arrived home, they are emotional and all. I'm like, ‘Oh my God, it's happening.' Then it's like, ‘come on, let's go home'. I'm like, ‘Mom, okay... is this...is this an engagement? Like, what just happened?'"

Abhishek Proposed To Her On The Sets Of 'Jodha Akbar'

"Ashutosh (Gowariker) is like ‘you are engaged' and I am like ‘yeah,'". "We're doing Khawja Mere Khwaja, sitting as a bride, and I am like, oh my god this is surreal, all happening on-screen, off-screen, this is bizarre."