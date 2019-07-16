Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Goes UNRECOGNIZABLE In New York? Roams Around With Aaradhya & Abhishek [PICS]
Can you ever imagine spotting Aishwarya Rai Bachchan randomly roaming around in India without being mobbed? No, right? That's one thing any popular Indian celebrity can't do in their country as they have a mass fan following and they'll be easily recognizable! Apparently, that's one of the reasons, celebs opt to go abroad to spend some quality time with their family as they don't have to fear about being mobbed or papped constantly. We got our hands on a video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, in which she can be seen roaming around with Aaradhya and Abhishek Bachchan just like a normal family. Have a look... dekko below..
|
The Bachchans Go Unrecognizable
Seen in the video is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan crossing the road at Times Square, while holding Aaradhya's hands. One can see how freely the Bachchans are roaming around without feeling pestered.
Awww!
Aaradhya Bachchan dons a blingy jacket as she spends some quality time with her parents in New York city. The Bachchan trio is seen posing for a picture with a fan here.
They Look So Good!
Abhishek and Aishwarya look happily good together in this snap from New York.
Sun-kissed
Aishwarya and Abhishek are all sun-kissed in this picture and we're totally rooting for their uber cool avatars.
On the work front, Abhishek will be seen collaborating with Anurag Basu, while Aishwarya will be next seen in Mani Ratnam's next.