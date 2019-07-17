Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Invests In Bengaluru Startup; Read Details Here!

A couple of days ago, it was reported that Deepika Padukone has backed multiple startups in Bengaluru. Now, it looks like former beauty queen Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is also following in her footsteps.

According to a report in Business Insider, Aishwarya along with her mother Vrinda Rai, has invested in Ambee, an environmental intelligence startup. It is being said that Aishwarya has made an angel investment of Rs 50 lakh in the Bengaluru-based startup, according to documents viewed by the website.

This is her second-known investment in clean technology. A few years back, she had invested in wind power projects in Dhule and Nandurbar. As per a report in Moneycontrol.com, Ambee is a product of Datair Technology, a company founded in 2017 by Akshay Joshi, Jaideep Singh and Madhusudan Anand. The company monitors air quality and has so far installed over 100 sensors in Bengaluru.

Other Bollywood actors like Priyanka Chopra, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Akshay Kumar, too recently invested in startups.

Priyanka has invested in dating app 'Bumble India', Alia Bhatt in 'StyleCracker', Akshay Kumar in fitness-technology startup 'GOQii' and Deepika Padukone in Drum Foods International, which makes Epigamia yoghurt.

