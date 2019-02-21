Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A 'Beauty In Red' In These Pics From Doha; Be Prepared To Lose Your Hearts

Hello Beautiful

Dressed in a red ensemble from Manish Malhotra's collection, Aishwarya looked every bit ravishing.

Meet The Beauty In Red

The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in a intricately designer red short kurta paired with embellished bottom and a matching dupatta.

Our Favourite Click From The Lot

Manish Malhotra too posted this picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "Beauty in red, the one and only."

Aishwarya At Her Charming Best

Ufff, that hair-flick by Aishwarya is too much gorgeousness to handle!

Did We Just Skip A Heart-beat?

Some sunshine-soaking for the beautiful lady amidst the cool blue waters in the background.

On The Work Front

The actress recently revealed in an interview, "Normally when it comes to announcing my future projects, I leave it to the prerogative of my directors and producers. I have just very recently okayed a wonderful script and idea and character. So, I'll let them make the announcement. And that is to start much later this year.

There's is also another true life episode that story and Idea that I found interesting and will be hearing it soon. So, if there are announcements, you will surely get to know."