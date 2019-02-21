Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Is A 'Beauty In Red' In These Pics From Doha; Be Prepared To Lose Your Hearts
Looking out for something to drive away your mid-week blues? Well then, these new pictures of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is just what you need to brighten up your mood. While the former beauty queen never fails to make us go gaga over her beauty, this time too, she has totally left us floored.
The actress recently flew to Doha to attend the Qatar Show 2019 and decided to leave us all hearts by dropping some stunning clicks on her Instagram page.
Hello Beautiful
Dressed in a red ensemble from Manish Malhotra's collection, Aishwarya looked every bit ravishing.
Meet The Beauty In Red
The actress looks breathtakingly beautiful in a intricately designer red short kurta paired with embellished bottom and a matching dupatta.
Our Favourite Click From The Lot
Manish Malhotra too posted this picture on his Instagram page and wrote, "Beauty in red, the one and only."
Aishwarya At Her Charming Best
Ufff, that hair-flick by Aishwarya is too much gorgeousness to handle!
Did We Just Skip A Heart-beat?
Some sunshine-soaking for the beautiful lady amidst the cool blue waters in the background.
On The Work Front
The actress recently revealed in an interview, "Normally when it comes to announcing my future projects, I leave it to the prerogative of my directors and producers. I have just very recently okayed a wonderful script and idea and character. So, I'll let them make the announcement. And that is to start much later this year.
There's is also another true life episode that story and Idea that I found interesting and will be hearing it soon. So, if there are announcements, you will surely get to know."
ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif Has The Sweetest Reaction On Deepika Padukone's Goofy Pictures With Her Mother!