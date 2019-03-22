English
For Quick Alerts
ALLOW NOTIFICATIONS  
For Daily Alerts

TRENDING ON ONEINDIA

    bredcrumb bredcrumb

    Is She PREGNANT? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted In A Pair Of Shorts In Goa Leaving Fans All Confused

    By Lekhaka
    |

    Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is always under media scan. Credit goes to her unparalleled beauty! She's one of the most beautiful faces and fans are always eager to catch a glimpse of hers. While, many celebs celebrated Holi in Mumbai, it seems Abhishek Bachchan and his lovely wife chose to celebrate Holi in Goa and they were snapped by Goa paparazzi. In the picture, Aishwarya can be seen in a pair of shorts, taking a stroll at Benaulim Beach in Goa and fans think she's pregnant!

    Pic Courtesy - Santosh Mirajkar/ The Goan Everyday

    Here’s How Her Fans Reacted..

    Varun.P @varunmanu: "Pregnant ..? 😳🤔" [sic]

    Best of Aishwarya @skv1993: "Because she really looks like a pregnant ... I hope she didn't become stouter and that it was just so unfortunate photo.... Cannes is coming." [sic]

    Pinkoo @aishu01112: "She always looks pregnant." [sic]

    Varun.P @varunmanu: "Lol exactly ...she always covers those belly fat ....kudos to her designer for that..." [sic]

    Meanwhile, Here’s How Other Celebs Caught Celebrating Holi..

    Katrina Kaif had a gala time at Zoom Holi party and here she can be seen posing with her hairstylist.
    P.S. Katrina looks too hot to handle!

    Varun With His Ladylove

    Varun Dhawan celebrated Holi with his family and girlfriend, Natasha Dalal and boy, they are just adorbs!

    How Sweet!

    Madhuri Dixit Nene made sure to celebrate the festival of love and colour with her family and their picture is every bit crazy and sweet.

    Tim With Inaaya

    Saif-Kareena's munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan enjoys Holi with Soha-Kunal Khemu's daughter, Inaaya and their picture is cute enough to make our day!

    Kriti Sanon

    A happy picture of Kriti Sanon, playing with colours, while wishing her fans a very happy Holi. She was last seen in Luka Chuppi and wowed the audience with her acting chops!

    ‘Picture Perfect’

    Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber strike a pose with their kids as they celebrate Holi with them.

    Akshay Kumar's Kesari FIRST DAY (Opening Day) Box Office Collection Report!

    Story first published: Friday, March 22, 2019, 15:39 [IST]
    Other articles published on Mar 22, 2019
    Go to : Photos
    Go to : Videos
    Go to : Wallpapers

    Get all the buzzing scoop from the world of entertainment - Filmibeat

    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Filmibeat sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Filmibeat website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue