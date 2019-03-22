Is She PREGNANT? Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Spotted In A Pair Of Shorts In Goa Leaving Fans All Confused

Here’s How Her Fans Reacted..

Varun.P @varunmanu: "Pregnant ..? 😳🤔" [sic]

Best of Aishwarya @skv1993: "Because she really looks like a pregnant ... I hope she didn't become stouter and that it was just so unfortunate photo.... Cannes is coming." [sic]

Pinkoo @aishu01112: "She always looks pregnant." [sic]



Varun.P @varunmanu: "Lol exactly ...she always covers those belly fat ....kudos to her designer for that..." [sic]

Meanwhile, Here’s How Other Celebs Caught Celebrating Holi..

Katrina Kaif had a gala time at Zoom Holi party and here she can be seen posing with her hairstylist.

P.S. Katrina looks too hot to handle!

Varun With His Ladylove

Varun Dhawan celebrated Holi with his family and girlfriend, Natasha Dalal and boy, they are just adorbs!

How Sweet!

Madhuri Dixit Nene made sure to celebrate the festival of love and colour with her family and their picture is every bit crazy and sweet.

Tim With Inaaya

Saif-Kareena's munchkin, Taimur Ali Khan enjoys Holi with Soha-Kunal Khemu's daughter, Inaaya and their picture is cute enough to make our day!

Kriti Sanon

A happy picture of Kriti Sanon, playing with colours, while wishing her fans a very happy Holi. She was last seen in Luka Chuppi and wowed the audience with her acting chops!

‘Picture Perfect’

Sunny Leone and Daniel Weber strike a pose with their kids as they celebrate Holi with them.