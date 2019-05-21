Aishwarya Rai Bachchan UNAFFECTED By Vivek Oberoi's Tweet; Deepika Padukone In Awe Of Aaradhya

Here's What Deepika Wrote..

While sharing the picture, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan captioned the picture as saying, "My Sunshine Forever. LOVE YOU". To which Deepika commented, "That Face!!!!" followed by heart eyed emojis.

Abhishek Bachchan also commented on the same photo and wrote, "The gold standard".

On A Related Note, Aishwarya Is Unaffected By Ongoing 'Meme Controversy'

It's not the first time when Aishwarya has gotten dragged into a controversy. However, the lady knows how to maintain her calm and give a royal ignore to unwanted attention!

Despite all the hullabaloo around her meme, which was shared by Vivek Oberoi, Aishwarya continued to slay at Cannes and kept sharing her 'gorgeous' pictures on Instagram, without reacting to the controversy.

A Boss Lady!

Here are a few more looks of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan from Cannes 2019. The lady wore a turquoish-coloured gown and looked every bit like a breathtaking mermaid.

'Denim Is Love'

Seen here is Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in a denim pantsuit and boy, she's killing it!

Fans Are In Awe Of Aishwarya

After getting a glimpse of several looks of Aishwarya from Cannes 2019, here's how 'Aishholics' reacted to her appearances...

@elarienrudo: "Even after being a mother, only you can manage to slay this much."

@rachitmathur_actor: "Stunning and absolutely gorgeous."

@iamnidhinegi; "Looking like a princess."

@Singhsoni999; "Ahhhhhh superbbbbb."