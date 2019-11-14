    IFFI 2019 | Bigg BossBigg Boss Season 13
      Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan Party Under One Roof

      On November 10, who's who of B-town gathered under one roof to celebrate the 50th birthday of Nitasha Nanda, sister-in-law of Amitabh Bachchan's daughter, Shweta Bachchan. Many celebs including Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Shah Rukh Khan, Gauri Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Karan Johar and Natasha Poonawalla were spotted at the grand birthday bash of Nitasha Nanda. Check out the inside pictures below...

      Aishwarya Looks Stunning

      Aishwarya Looks Stunning

      Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Natasha Poonawalla strike a pose with the birthday girl Nitasha Nanda. We can't stop drooling over the simple yet gorgeous look of Aishwarya in a white ensemble.

      Manish Malhotra In Awe of Aishwarya Rai

      Manish Malhotra In Awe of Aishwarya Rai

      Just like us, ace designer Manish Malhotra was also in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heavenly gorgeous look and shared a selfie with the beautiful lady.

      Karisma Kapoor With The Birthday Girl

      Karisma Kapoor With The Birthday Girl

      Looking effin' hot, Karisma Kapoor poses along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. While sharing this picture on her Instagram page, Karisma wrote, "When it's ur cousin sister's golden birthday. We go #bold #gold."

      Shah Rukh Khan In The House

      Shah Rukh Khan In The House

      Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan pose with Shweta Bachchan and others for a group picture as they join hands for Nitasha Nanda's 50th birthday celebration. Going by the picture, one can assume that the theme of birthday bash was gold and bold.

      Shweta Bachchan Looks So Hot

      Shweta Bachchan Looks So Hot

      While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked pretty in a white, Shweta Bachchan looked smoking hot at her sister-in-law's birthday bash.

      P.S. We can't stop drooling over Shweta Bachchan's stunning neckpiece.

      Story first published: Thursday, November 14, 2019, 13:26 [IST]
