Pics: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Karisma Kapoor, Shweta Bachchan & Shah Rukh Khan Party Under One Roof

Aishwarya Looks Stunning

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Natasha Poonawalla strike a pose with the birthday girl Nitasha Nanda. We can't stop drooling over the simple yet gorgeous look of Aishwarya in a white ensemble.

Manish Malhotra In Awe of Aishwarya Rai

Just like us, ace designer Manish Malhotra was also in awe of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's heavenly gorgeous look and shared a selfie with the beautiful lady.

Karisma Kapoor With The Birthday Girl

Looking effin' hot, Karisma Kapoor poses along with Karan Johar, Manish Malhotra and Nitasha Nanda. While sharing this picture on her Instagram page, Karisma wrote, "When it's ur cousin sister's golden birthday. We go #bold #gold."

Shah Rukh Khan In The House

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan pose with Shweta Bachchan and others for a group picture as they join hands for Nitasha Nanda's 50th birthday celebration. Going by the picture, one can assume that the theme of birthday bash was gold and bold.

Shweta Bachchan Looks So Hot

While Aishwarya Rai Bachchan looked pretty in a white, Shweta Bachchan looked smoking hot at her sister-in-law's birthday bash.

P.S. We can't stop drooling over Shweta Bachchan's stunning neckpiece.