Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Looks ENCHANTING In An Icy White Feathered Gown On Cannes 2019 Red Carpet!

Aishwarya's Dreamy Entry At The Red Carpet

The light-eyed beauty looked every bit drop-dead gorgeous in an icy white gown by Ashi studio. With ruffled detailing, the feathers all over the dress made her outfit even more regal.

A Close-up Shot

Aishwarya opted for a textured updo to complement her outfit. The dark smokey eyes with hints of silver and the simple dangling earring added more to her beauty.

Spreading Love All Over

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is seen blowing a kiss and it's a perfect capture. What do you folks think?

A Treat For The Sore Eyes

The Cannes legend knows how to ace the look every time she hits the red carpet and this time too, we are all hearts over her.